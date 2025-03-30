Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 958356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,767,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,821,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 677,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,808,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,143,000 after acquiring an additional 648,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

