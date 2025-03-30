Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Purchases $55,290.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.