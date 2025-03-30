Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,048,633 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 9.54% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $499,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

