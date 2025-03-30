Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.29% of ARM worth $376,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.41.

ARM Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

