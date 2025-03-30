Schroder Investment Management Group Has $312.71 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,642 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.70% of Howmet Aerospace worth $312,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $129.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

