Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,904 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.65% of Credicorp worth $239,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

BAP opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

