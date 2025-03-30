Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 986,213 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,838,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,213 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 3.90% of Kanzhun worth $204,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

