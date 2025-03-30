SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $216.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

