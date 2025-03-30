Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

