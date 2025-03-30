Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %
Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
