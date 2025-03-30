Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after buying an additional 2,992,971 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 629,019 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

