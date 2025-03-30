Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $215.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $194.38 and a 1 year high of $226.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

