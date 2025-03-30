Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $543.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.