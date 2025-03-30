Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases 216 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS opened at $60.18 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

