Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $189,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

