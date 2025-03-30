San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $5.59. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 135,579 shares.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

