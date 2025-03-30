Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.49 ($19.01) and traded as high as €24.40 ($26.52). Salzgitter shares last traded at €23.90 ($25.98), with a volume of 79,630 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

