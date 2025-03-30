Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Reduced by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

