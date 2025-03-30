Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 414,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,230 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

