RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,141,000 after acquiring an additional 146,581 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

LMT opened at $441.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.