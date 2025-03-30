RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 33,873 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $81,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
