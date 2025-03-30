Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.
About Russel Metals
