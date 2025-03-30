Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 415,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $28.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.