Rock Creek Group LP Raises Stock Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. United Parks & Resorts accounts for 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.09% of United Parks & Resorts worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRKS shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

