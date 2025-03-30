Rock Creek Group LP Purchases Shares of 203,700 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,035,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $121.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

