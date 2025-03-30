Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 1,566 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NYSE ABG opened at $217.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.62 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.55.

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

