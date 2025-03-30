Rock Creek Group LP Has $122.04 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $122,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,956,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.