Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD) Insider Buys £837,000 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROADGet Free Report) insider Charles Edward Dickson purchased 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £837,000 ($1,083,354.91).

Shares of ROAD opened at GBX 31.13 ($0.40) on Friday. Roadside Real Estate plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.27.

Roadside is a real estate business focused on building and scaling a high-quality portfolio of modern roadside retail assets, including modern EV charging infrastructure.

