Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD) Insider Buys £837,000 in Stock

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD – Get Free Report) insider Charles Edward Dickson purchased 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £837,000 ($1,083,354.91).
Roadside Real Estate Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of ROAD opened at GBX 31.13 ($0.40) on Friday. Roadside Real Estate plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.27.
About Roadside Real Estate
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roadside Real Estate
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Roadside Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadside Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.