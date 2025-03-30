RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $198,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $256.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.