RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,838,000 after purchasing an additional 173,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,720,000 after purchasing an additional 426,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

