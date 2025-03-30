RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 18,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $85.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

