Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.82 and last traded at $54.75. Approximately 112,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 510,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. This represents a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 286,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 166,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.