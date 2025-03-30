Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 35,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.29%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

