Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $201.86 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 21.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $201,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

