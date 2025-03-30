Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

