Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

