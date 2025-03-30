Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 199,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

