RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.00 Million

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. RETARDIO has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One RETARDIO token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,758.71 or 0.99809654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,318.71 or 0.99278994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RETARDIO Token Profile

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. The official website for RETARDIO is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiolove.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.01489087 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,432,406.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

