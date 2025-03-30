Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.61 and traded as low as C$92.25. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$92.41, with a volume of 1,088,690 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The company has a market cap of C$20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$1,043,712.81. Also, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$73,111.61. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,524,563. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.