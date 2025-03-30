RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Shares Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 10,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 28,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

