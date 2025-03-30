Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arch Capital Group stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

