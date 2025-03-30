Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Kraft Heinz stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 544,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

