Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Airbnb stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.69. 3,994,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,020. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,116,646.45. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

