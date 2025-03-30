Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Campbell Soup stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $6,556,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,462,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

