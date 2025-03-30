Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Moderna stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

