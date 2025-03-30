Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DexCom stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $67.74. 4,680,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $141.99.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,507,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $63,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

