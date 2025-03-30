Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $56.33. Approximately 634,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,948,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,572,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

