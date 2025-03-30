Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $15,943,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

