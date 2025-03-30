Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

QETA opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Quetta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quetta Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Quetta Acquisition by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the third quarter worth $329,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Quetta Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

