Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 18750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

