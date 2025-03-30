QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $48.01 million and $1.33 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,106,314,572 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

