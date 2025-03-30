Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on February 25th.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $254.17 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.11 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.75.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.79.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

